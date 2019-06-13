Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district (PHOTO)

13 June 2019 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of the orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district, Baku, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press service.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten. The First Vice-President was informed that the orphanage-kindergarten No 11 consists of two blocks. The construction of the 200-seat building started in May, 2018.

The two-storey building has group rooms, a kitchen, a canteen, a gym and a music hall. Children aged from 1 to 6 are served by a 46-strong staff in 10 groups here.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the area of the orphanage-kindergarten. All conditions were created here for children.

