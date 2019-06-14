Azerbaijani FM meets with EU commissioner

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the delegation headed by the EU Commissioner for the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views over the existing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the negotiations over the new bilateral Agreement, Partnership Priorities, cooperation in energy and transport areas, the perspectives of cooperation within the Eastern Partnership and etc.

Mammadyarov informed the EU commissioner on the current situation of the negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the latest meetings at the level of foreign ministers with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the latest provocations by the armed forces of Armenia at the line of contact.

The resolution of the conflict and respect to the inviolability of the internationally recognized borders are crucial for ensuring sustainable peace and development in the region.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

