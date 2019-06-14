3D model of Gulustan forstress being prepared with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted at 09:56).

Famous Austrian restoration architect Erich Pammer, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has started work on the 3D scanning project of the Gulustan fortress built during the period of the Shirvanshahs state in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district, Trend reports.

To prepare a 3D graphic model of the fortress, a comprehensive survey of the ruins of the historical monument on surface and underground is being carried out using special technical and laser devices. This process will allow to prepare a real model of the Gulustan fortress based on a 3D graphic model that will help determine the forthcoming works on the restoration of the fortress.

Until today, with the participation of Erich Pammer, who has restored over 400 monuments in various parts of the world, restoration and conservation work was carried out in Azerbaijan in the Maiden's Tower, the Palace of Shirvanshahs, the Beylar historical mosque and the Mohammed mosque in Icherisheher and other monuments.

Noting that research is being conducted in three steps at the Gulustan fortress, the architect said that the first step is laser scanning. Moreover, hundreds of photographs are taken both outside and inside the fortress. Drones are also used when taking photographs.

"Further, the results of these three steps will be studied, and then we can already decide on the restoration model of the fortress. Research materials will be taken to Austria. After two months of research, we will present the final result," he said.

The Gulustan fortress, founded at the beginning of the 6th century in the period of the Shirvanshahs state, is located three kilometers northeast of the city of Shamakhi. The fortress walls were built in the style of the Shirvan-Absheron school of architecture from ashlar, fastened with a mixture of lime and ash. For centuries, the Gulustan fortress served as the residence of the Shirvanshahs. It heroically resisted the long centuries of onslaught of enemies. But wars and devastating earthquakes could not but affect this historical monument. Two towers of the fortress and part of the fortress walls have survived until our days.

