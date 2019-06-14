Baku hosts conference on role of women of Turkic world in achieving SDGs (UPDATE)

14 June 2019 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The international conference entitled “Role of women of the Turkic world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” is being held in Baku, Trend reports on June 14.

The conference has been jointly organized by the Azerbaijani parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking states (TurkPA).

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova, Secretary General of the TurkPA Altynbek Mamayusupov, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, heads of delegations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are participating in the opening ceremony of the conference.

While opening the event, Deputy Speaker Bahar Muradova emphasized the importance of the conference and stressed that the topics being discussed at the conference cover both international issues and regional problems.

