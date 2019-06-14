Azerbaijani President receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 12 on 13:30)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Rene van der Linden, Trend reports on June 12 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

The development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Netherlands was hailed, Rene van der Linden’s contribution to the expansion of cooperation was praised at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on prospects of the Dutch companies’ participation in various fields of Azerbaijan’s economy, including in transport sphere. They also discussed the issues of future cooperation.

