Azerbaijani President receives OSCE PA president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 11 on 12:06)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

They emphasized that the economic development in Azerbaijan contributes to stability, underlining that Baku’s hosting major international events is of vital importance not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire region.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues relating to the Azerbaijan-OSCE Parliamentary Assembly relations, settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and cooperation prospects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news