Deputy PM: Azerbaijan's modern history directly connected with return of Heydar Aliyev to power

15 June 2019 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The modern history of Azerbaijan is directly connected with the return of Heydar Aliyev to power in June 1993, the Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said at an event organized in the administrative building of the NAP in honor of June 15 - the National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

"We all know what painful, troubled days we had to endure after the restoration of independence in the early 90s. We have not forgotten what source of danger was the authority of that time. The existence and independence of Azerbaijan was under threat and unpleasant processes took place," the deputy prime minister said.

Ahmadov noted that at that time chaos and arbitrariness were the reality of Azerbaijan.

"All this plunged society into serious trouble. Only the historical return saved Azerbaijan from great misfortunes, stability was strengthened and prosperity began. Having passed the path of development, Azerbaijan has come to where it is now," he added.

Speaking at the event, where, along with members of the NAP, representatives of the public also participated, the chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli said that National Salvation Day was approved by the Azerbaijani parliament in 1997. He noted that it has already been 22 years as the Azerbaijani people celebrate this holiday.

"If a historical event occurs, it is impossible to recognize it on the same day. It receives the deserved assessment over time. Today, Azerbaijan is a leader in the South Caucasus. The country plays a significant role in international organizations," Gurbanli added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day
Politics 00:01
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan standing on threshold of great development
Politics 13 June 17:38
Baku to hold flash mob dedicated to National Salvation Day
Society 13 June 14:31
Deputy PM: those who fell from grace once can never redeem themselves
Commentary 4 June 16:06
Azerbaijani official talks on problems resolved after Heydar Aliyev returned to power
Politics 24 May 16:44
Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan
Commentary 24 May 11:52
Latest
Georgia opens bay leaf processing plant
Finance 10:05
International Bank of Azerbaijan to purchase voluntary insurance services via tender
Tenders 10:01
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender for tech support services
Tenders 09:57
Iran, Afghanistan agree upon share of Hirmand River
Business 09:56
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to buy lubricants for gas-lift compressors, diesel engines
Tenders 09:47
Trade center catches fire in Istanbul
Turkey 09:41
Azerbaijani PM, Tajik president meet in Dushanbe
Politics 09:25
Iran's Khuzestan Police discovers 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel
Politics 09:09
Iran's biggest gas storage center launches in Sarakhs
Business 08:57