Defense ministry’s main task - to keep Azerbaijani army in constant combat readiness

18 June 2019 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Only some units of the Azerbaijani army were involved in battles in April 2016, when the Armenian army was defeated, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports on June 18.

Hasanov stressed that being in a stalemate, the Armenians sent to the front even elderly people who were unable to fight.

The minister stressed that successful reforms are underway in the Azerbaijani army. "The army is developing in all directions, which is testified by the international organizations,” Hasanov added.

“The main directions of the reform are to provide the army with modern armament and equipment, increase combat effectiveness, develop infrastructure and take other measures,” he said. “Azerbaijan often conducts large-scale exercises. The modern educational centers operate. The exercises are held in conditions similar with combat conditions. More military units and formations will be involved in such exercises."

“The role of the Turkish Armed Forces in the combat capability and professionalism of the Azerbaijani army is high,” he said. "We use the experience of the Turkish army and conduct joint exercises with the Turkish armed forces. Eight exercises were held last year, while this year their number will be increased up to 13".

The minister added that Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev pays great attention to the army from a social point of view.

"Most of the officers of the Azerbaijani army are constantly on the front line, and their families live in the houses rented in nearby villages,” he said. “The Defense Ministry appealed to the president, and the funds being allocated to officers for rental housing increased. This decision was appreciated by the Azerbaijani army."

Hasanov stressed that the main task of the defense ministry is to keep the army on alert. "Our task is to always keep the army on high alert upon the commander-in-chief’s order," he said.

