Minister: Azerbaijani army’s modern helicopters can accurately hit target from long distance

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Military aircraft of the Azerbaijani army are ready to perform all the tasks, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the press conference, Trend reports on June 18.

The minister stressed that the helicopter fleet of the Azerbaijani army has been fully modernized.

"We use the most modern helicopters capable of hitting a target from a long distance," he said.

Hasanov added that the work is underway to modernize the navy. He said that the Caspian countries are friendly countries to Azerbaijan and the issue of the legal status of the Caspian Sea has been resolved.

