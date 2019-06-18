UN ready to support Azerbaijan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The UN is ready to support Azerbaijan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remarks at the 16th International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "Role of ombudsmen in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Just Peace", Trend reports on June 18.

“The main goal is to achieve better protection of human rights in the world till 2030,” he said.

"Azerbaijan is a country committed to the obligations assumed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030,” Isaczai added. “In this context, Azerbaijan has already submitted its first voluntary report and will submit another report in July."

He stressed that the ombudsman plays an important role in the protection of human rights.

“The ombudsman acts as a link between civil society and state structures,” Isaczai said. “The ombudsman has a mandate to actively participate in all issues related to human rights. Independent ombudsmen are important indicators of sustainable development. It is impossible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals without a strong independent institute of ombudsman.”

