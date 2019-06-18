UN ready to support Azerbaijan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

18 June 2019 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The UN is ready to support Azerbaijan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remarks at the 16th International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "Role of ombudsmen in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Just Peace", Trend reports on June 18.

“The main goal is to achieve better protection of human rights in the world till 2030,” he said.

"Azerbaijan is a country committed to the obligations assumed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030,” Isaczai added. “In this context, Azerbaijan has already submitted its first voluntary report and will submit another report in July."

He stressed that the ombudsman plays an important role in the protection of human rights.

“The ombudsman acts as a link between civil society and state structures,” Isaczai said. “The ombudsman has a mandate to actively participate in all issues related to human rights. Independent ombudsmen are important indicators of sustainable development. It is impossible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals without a strong independent institute of ombudsman.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy minister: Occupation of Azerbaijani lands hinders sustainable development in region
Politics 15:15
Store selling European industrial goods may open in Baku
Economy 15:11
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of new training center
Politics 14:53
Armenia’s non-constructive position continues to threaten sustainable peace
Politics 14:32
Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to demonstrate April 2016 victory at any moment
Politics 13:56
ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of Royalbank
Economy 13:30
Latest
Kirkuk chaos: mix of hypocrisy and diplomacy
Commentary 15:15
Deputy minister: Occupation of Azerbaijani lands hinders sustainable development in region
Politics 15:15
Store selling European industrial goods may open in Baku
Economy 15:11
50% of Iran non-oil exports were to neighboring countries in 2018
Business 15:04
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of new training center
Politics 14:53
EU Commission sees lack of progress on EU-Swiss partnership talks
Other News 14:51
Iran, North Caucasus to reduce trade tariffs on 800 items
Business 14:37
Armenia’s non-constructive position continues to threaten sustainable peace
Politics 14:32
Austria, Turkmenistan outline areas of mutual cooperation
Economy 14:29