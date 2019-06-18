Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold joint exercises of special forces

18 June 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will hold joint exercises of special forces, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the press conference in Baku, Trend reports on June 18.

The minister said that the scenario of the exercises has been prepared and the work is underway.

In total, 13 joint military exercises with the participation of the Azerbaijani army are planned to be held this year.

Eight such exercises were held in 2018.

