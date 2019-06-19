Azerbaijani Presidential Administration head takes part in int’l meeting on security

19 June 2019 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The delegation led by head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has taken part in the 10th international meeting of senior officials dealing with security issues in Ufa, Tatarstan (Russia), Trend reports on June 19.

The issues of national security and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development in terms of growing hybrid threats were discussed at the forum attended by representatives of 119 countries.

During the meeting, Mehdiyev delivered a report and informed the participants about the measures being implemented in Azerbaijan to prevent hybrid threats.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the discussion of the cooperation in the field of emergency humanitarian response, issues of interaction in the field of the international information security system and combating the spread of terrorist ideology.

During the event, Mehdiyev held bilateral meetings with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas, Secretary of the Supreme Security Council of Moldova Arthur Gumenyuk and Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbayev.

The issues of cooperation through the Security Councils were discussed at the meetings.

