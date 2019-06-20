Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"FM Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary of State Department Bureau of European & Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker. The sides had broad exchange on developments in the wider region, Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict settlement, bilateral cooperation agenda etc.," she wrote.

