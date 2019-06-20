Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)

20 June 2019 01:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"FM Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary of State Department Bureau of European & Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker. The sides had broad exchange on developments in the wider region, Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict settlement, bilateral cooperation agenda etc.," she wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09
Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea
US 19 June 23:49
Statistics: Azerbaijani citizens spending more money
Business 19 June 22:30
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton
Politics 19 June 22:12
Azerbaijani minister: Military personnel must be educated in spirit of love for Motherland (PHOTO)
Politics 19 June 20:20
Azerbaijan, France to produce armored vehicles
Society 19 June 20:20
Latest
Hungarians make 5.53 mln foreign trips in Q1, up 15 pct
Europe 01:45
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09
20 people missing from migrant boat rescued off Spanish coast
Europe 00:28
Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea
US 19 June 23:49
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia's West Papua
Other News 19 June 23:10
Statistics: Azerbaijani citizens spending more money
Business 19 June 22:30
Fed holds rates steady, signals cuts possible later this year
US 19 June 22:27
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton
Politics 19 June 22:12
Chinese FM Wang Yi holds talks with Dutch counterpart
China 19 June 21:19