Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE MG Co-Chairs start meeting in Washington

20 June 2019 04:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Meeting between Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov and Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk kicked off in Washington, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

story will be updated

