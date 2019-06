Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Chairman of the Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 20.

First deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials welcomed Kobakhidze at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news