First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded a special UN award (PHOTO)

24 June 2019 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

As part of the United Nations Public Services Forum in Baku, our country has been awarded a special UN award.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin presented the UN special award for promoting innovation in the digital public service delivery in Azerbaijan to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Co-organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations, the UN Public Service Forum passes at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The Forum involves more than 500 delegates from over 190 countries, including ministers of public administration and public services from various countries, as well as senior executives of local authorities, academic circles and private sector.

