First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends farewell ceremony for prominent scientist Shirmammad Huseynov (PHOTO)

25 June 2019 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended a farewell ceremony for prominent scientist, holder of the presidential stipend Shirmammad Huseynov.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Taza Pir mosque to attend the farewell ceremony for outstanding scientist, Honored Journalist, Professor of Baku State University Shirmammad Huseynov.

The First Vice-President met with Shirmammad Huseynov’s family members and extended her deep condolences to them on her own behalf and on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev.

