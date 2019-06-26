Azerbaijani FM meets Latvian envoy upon completion of his diplomatic term

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs upon termination of his diplomatic term, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction over the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia in political, economic, trade and other spheres.

Ambassador Yuris Maklakovs expressed his gratitude for the support rendered to him during his diplomatic mission, and especially noted the exchange of high-level visits, signing of joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signing of 15 agreements on local self-governance level, as well as the implementation of twinning projects etc. during this term.

The parties highlighted the untapped potential of economic, tourism, agriculture and transit sectors, and stressed the need for widening cooperation in these areas.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Yuris Maklakov all the best in his future activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news