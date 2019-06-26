Azerbaijani FM meets Latvian envoy upon completion of his diplomatic term

26 June 2019 00:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs upon termination of his diplomatic term, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction over the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia in political, economic, trade and other spheres.

Ambassador Yuris Maklakovs expressed his gratitude for the support rendered to him during his diplomatic mission, and especially noted the exchange of high-level visits, signing of joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signing of 15 agreements on local self-governance level, as well as the implementation of twinning projects etc. during this term.

The parties highlighted the untapped potential of economic, tourism, agriculture and transit sectors, and stressed the need for widening cooperation in these areas.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Yuris Maklakov all the best in his future activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE MG co-chairs spread joint statement following meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Politics 21 June 02:00
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Washington
Politics 20 June 22:41
Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE MG Co-Chairs start meeting in Washington
Politics 20 June 04:38
David Hale: U.S. highly appreciates support of Azerbaijan to operations in Afghanistan
Politics 20 June 04:12
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 20 June 01:51
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton
Politics 19 June 22:12
Latest
3 killed, 4 injured in train accident in India
Other News 00:44
Azerbaijan marks Day of Armed Forces
Politics 00:01
Iran is not looking for war with America: Iran president
Iran 25 June 23:21
European watchdogs demand detail on Facebook's cryptocurrency
World 25 June 22:30
Azerbaijan sees growth in production of construction materials
Economy 25 June 22:00
Iranian banker: Amount of interbank transactions exceeds liquidity volume 10 times
Business 25 June 19:47
Expert on reasons for decline in demand, consumption in Azerbaijani cement market
Economy 25 June 19:23
Ashgabat, Bucharest agree to intensify trade, economic co-op
Economy 25 June 19:17
Iran launches DSS and flood and drought alarming system in Aras river in 2021
Business 25 June 19:16