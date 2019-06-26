First VP: Main strength of Azerbaijani army - fighting spirit, selfless love of soldiers and officers to Motherland

26 June 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on June 26, Trend reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s congratulatory message was published on her official Instagram page.

"Dear compatriots, dear servicemen and veterans! Today we celebrate the Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” she said. “This is a holiday of military valor, honour and courage. On this day we pay tribute to the heroism of those who protect our Homeland risking their lives.”

“The Day of the Armed Forces is a truly national holiday,” Aliyeva said. “The army is the backbone of our statehood, security and stability. Military power has many components. But the main strength of our army is fighting spirit and selfless love of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers to the Motherland.”

“Dear warriors! We are proud of your dedication, courage and the highest professionalism,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this remarkable day.”

