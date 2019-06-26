MP: Azerbaijan has strong and disciplined army

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army is able to liberate the occupied territories at any time under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and this has been proved during the April 2016 battles, Azerbaijani MP Khanlar Fatiyev told Trend.

“Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev constantly focuses on the army building, the modernization of military equipment, the purchase of the modern weapons, the production of military equipment and ammunition in the country,” Fatiyev said.

"Since 2003 up till now, on average, the Azerbaijani military budget has increased by 15 times,” he said. “Another, important and fundamental sphere in the army building is associated with the creation of the country's military industry. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry was established in 2005 to strengthen the material and technical base of the Armed Forces through domestic products. The ammunition and military equipment are produced at the enterprises of the ministry."

“The supreme commander-in-chief takes effective steps to form the personnel,” he said. "In his speeches, President Aliyev always emphasizes that today every Azerbaijani citizen may be proud of the country’s army."

“The president made a number of decisions to improve the social well-being of servicemen,” Fatiyev said. “The provision of the servicemen with houses and raising their salaries testify to Azerbaijan’s care towards the army and servicemen.”

“About 300 servicemen were provided with houses in 2018,” he said. “The presidential orders, signed on June 18, 2019, contribute to the growth of material well-being and military personnel. President Aliyev’s attention to the servicemen results in the formation of a strong and valiant army."

The Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is celebrated on June 26.

