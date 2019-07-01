The seeds of culture of peace may be cultivated only through dialogue and mutual respect: First Vice-President

1 July 2019 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend

“Cultural heritage offers us a shared sense of belonging to a great story of humanity. It is our strong belief that the seeds of culture of peace may be cultivated only through dialogue and mutual respect,” said First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva as she made a speech at the opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

“I would like to mention here the Baku process initiated by Azerbaijan which became a truly global platform for promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue. Launched back in 2008, in Baku, the international conference for the first time brought around one table ministers of culture of member states of Council of Europe with their colleagues from OIC states to start dialogue on the issues of common concern. Last month we hosted 5th World Forum on International Dialogue within the Baku process. We are pleased that UNESCO is our key partner in this major initiative,” the First Vice-President said.

