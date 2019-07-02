Cameroon rep: Azerbaijan's contribution to protection of world cultural heritage - undeniable

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a great country with a rich history, and holding large-scale events here is an evidence of of this, Director of Cultural Heritage of Cameroon Christophe Mbida Mindzi told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

He noted that the event is organized at the highest level.

The contribution of Azerbaijan to the protection of world cultural heritage is undeniable, Mbida Mindzi said. Azerbaijan has ancient traditions and history and it is doing everything possible to protect cultural and historical values not only in the country, but also on a global scale, he added.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions will be held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

