UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)

2 July 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continued its work in Baku with speeches delivered by representatives of the participating countries, Trend reports on July 2.

The session participants are discussing a report on strengthening the dialogue between participating countries and advisory groups.

Chairman of the session’s organizing committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the report to be discussed, urging everyone to actively participate.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Norway, Tanzania, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brazil, Hungary, Kuwait, Guatemala, Tunisia, Australia, China and other countries spoke on the submitted report. It was noted that such reports are important for fostering the dialogue.

The speakers also told about the work carried out in recent years by the World Heritage Committee and the projects being implemented to preserve the cultural heritage in the world.

The session continues its work with discussions.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
Australian rep: Baku - wonderful city with both old and modern architecture
Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani company “Sab” decides on new export direction
Economy 14:00
It feels safe in Baku - Russian expert
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijani company “Sab” launches exclusive production line
Economy 13:43
Latest
Uzbekistan to create two companies for development of Fergana Valley
Economy 14:49
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan
Turkey 14:36
OPEC decision not positive for global economy?
Oil&Gas 14:34
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway
Turkey 14:28
CNN: Azerbaijan culinary gateway to the East
Society 14:25
Turkmenistan signs MoU with UN Office in the field of emergency response
Economy 14:13
UK warns China of serious consequences if Hong Kong rights not honored
Other News 14:07