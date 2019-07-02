It feels safe in Baku - Russian expert

2 July 2019 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

It feels safe in Baku, Nina Petukhova, expert on preservation of the cultural heritage of the Russian Natural Heritage Protection Fund, told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

She noted that the city is in constant motion, and a specific energy is felt in Baku. “Baku is moving forward, and modern architecture is developing rapidly,” the expert said.

She also appreciated the organization of the event, saying that she doesn’t see flaws anywhere.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan to purchase hardware via tender
Tenders 14:51
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 14:23
Australian rep: Baku - wonderful city with both old and modern architecture
Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani company “Sab” decides on new export direction
Economy 14:00
Latest
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan to purchase hardware via tender
Tenders 14:51
Uzbekistan to create two companies for development of Fergana Valley
Economy 14:49
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan
Turkey 14:36
OPEC decision not positive for global economy?
Oil&Gas 14:34
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway
Turkey 14:28
CNN: Azerbaijan culinary gateway to the East
Society 14:25
UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 14:23