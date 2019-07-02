Switzerland interested to develop comprehensive co-op in all spheres with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2 July 2019 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Muriel Peneveyre, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan, Trend reports July 2 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries.

He stressed the importance of carrying out the political dialogue and political consultations on a regular basis between two countries and continuing the cooperation within the international organizations.

Noting the need to deepen the economic cooperation between the states minister stressed in this regard the importance of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation held last week.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre expressed her country’s interest to develop comprehensive cooperation in all spheres with Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts to enhance the bilateral relations during her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the important role of high-level reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations was also highlighted.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre presented a copy of her credentials to Mammadyarov.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre every success in her diplomatic activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase production of wicker country furniture
Economy 20:30
Equinor preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 19:27
Azerbaijani company “Atena” eyes to launch new production line
Economy 19:03
Azerbaijani producer of mineral water eyes to produce, export fruit juices
Economy 19:03
Exhibition “Natural & cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan” opens within UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:56
Georgia discusses prospects for cooperation with World Bank
Economy 18:52
Latest
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase production of wicker country furniture
Economy 20:30
Iran reveals its petrochemical production volume
Business 20:00
Equinor preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 19:27
Azerbaijani company “Atena” eyes to launch new production line
Economy 19:03
Azerbaijani producer of mineral water eyes to produce, export fruit juices
Economy 19:03
Iran exports about 400,000 tons of goods through customs in Markazi province
Business 18:58
Exhibition “Natural & cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan” opens within UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:56
Georgia discusses prospects for cooperation with World Bank
Economy 18:52
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
Politics 18:49