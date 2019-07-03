Azerbaijani Parliament clarifies reports about convening urgent special session

3 July 2019 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Parliament reacted to the reports about convening emergency special session in July.

Recently, some media outlets spread fake news about convening emergency special session of the Parliament in July, the parliament’s press service told Trend.

"Every summer after the spring session, a special session is convened to discuss draft laws that are in the Parliament's legislative work plan and submitted by subjects of legislative initiative. This special session may last maximum up to July 15 until the Parliament goes on vacation. This year, as well as every year, the special session of the Parliament has been convened. The draft laws included in the agenda of those sessions should be reviewed in three readings," the Parliament stated.

"Three meetings have already been held as part of the Parliament's special session to ensure at the legislative level the reforms in the economic, social and other spheres implemented by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The second and third readings of draft laws will be held in July in order to complete these issues."

"The next meetings within the special session are scheduled for July 9 and 12. It should be especially noted that neither the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the Internal Regulations of the Parliament does not stipulate 'urgent' or 'extraordinary' sessions. The Parliament operates normally as always. There is no reason to look for something unusual at the meetings of the Parliament until July 15."

The Press Service of the Azerbaijani Parliament once again addressed some media outlets that they should not confuse the public with unsubstantiated information.

