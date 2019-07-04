Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade in Belarus (PHOTOS)

4 July 2019 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

As part of the visit to the Republic of Belarus, a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan watched a military parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of Belarus liberation from the Nazi invaders and the Independence Day which was held in Minsk on July 3, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the parade as a distinguished guest.

The flag-bearer group of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the military parade along with the parade squads of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation and the People’s Liberation Army of China.

