Azerbaijani FM thanks leadership of Peru for its position on Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as part of his working visit to Peru met with President of the Congress of Peru Daniel Enrique Salaverry, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Mammadyarov thanked the Peruvian Parliament for just and fair position expressed in the special statements on the Khojaly Genocide and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He stressed the importance of developing parliamentary diplomacy between Azerbaijan and Peru.

In their turn, President of the Congress, as well as Chairman of Cultural Committee and the Peru-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, Congressman Dalmiro Palomino Ortiz, Congressman Juan Carlos del Aguila Cardenas and member of the Friendship Group Congressman Victor Andres Garcia Belaunde shared their impressions of their visits to Azerbaijan and development of the country, and highly appreciated the contribution of Azerbaijan to the development of intercultural dialogue worldwide.

At the meeting, fruitful exchanges also took place on various aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and Peru and Latin America in general.

