Azerbaijani FM meets Peruvian counterpart during working visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, on the sidelines of his working visit to the Republic of Peru, held a meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio Bardales, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Peru relations, regional issues, as well as the cooperation within the international organizations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked his counterpart for the support provided to Azerbaijan in becoming an observer member of the Pacific Alliance. Mammadyarov underlined that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the Alliance and emphasized the opportunities created within the Alliance for enhancing the country's trade cooperation with Asian countries.

The sides also discussed the cooperation issues within the Alliance during the Azerbaijani Presidency to the Non-Aligned Movement.

