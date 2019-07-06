Accident occurs in Azerbaijani military unit, two soldiers killed

6 July 2019 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

An accident occurred in one of the military units in Azerbaijan on July 6 in the morning, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Reportedly, a serviceman dropped the tank shell charge, resulting in an explosion. Two soldiers, ensign Amiddin Agalarov and junior sergeant Samir Salahov became victims of the incident.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deep condolences to the families and friends of the dead servicemen.

Also, as a result of the explosion, Ensign Nurlan Mammadov was seriously wounded.

An investigation is underway.

