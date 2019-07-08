Deputy FM: Azerbaijani diplomacy has come a long way

8 July 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijani diplomacy has come a long way, rector of ADA University, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Hafiz Pashayev said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

“Last year, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR),” he said. “Various conferences on this topic were held at the ADA University. This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s diplomacy.”

It’s been already about 30 years that Azerbaijan is a part of international diplomacy, the deputy foreign minister noted.

“We have come a long way,” he added. “We continue to fight to turn Azerbaijan into a significant member of the international community.”

Further, he noted that the ADA University continues the training of diplomats and is committed to this work.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan central player in region & beyond
Society 11:17
Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile operating system market
ICT 10:56
Azerbaijan’s biggest producer of fruit juices eyes to increase exports
Economy 10:49
Azerbaijani insurance company increases assets
Economy 10:46
Mammadyarov: we still need to reinforce our independence
Society 10:44
Latest
Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan central player in region & beyond
Society 11:17
Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Turkmenistan participates in EU’s Rule of Law Platform regional project
Turkmenistan 11:14
German export engine revs up in May, but second quarter still looks weak
World 11:07
General Electric, Grupo Cobra to modernize HPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile operating system market
ICT 10:56
Ex-speaker of Turkish Parliament may become assistant to the head of state
Turkey 10:52
Iran to integrate military banks into Sepah Bank
Iran 10:50
Azerbaijan’s biggest producer of fruit juices eyes to increase exports
Economy 10:49