Deputy FM: Azerbaijani diplomacy has come a long way

Azerbaijani diplomacy has come a long way, rector of ADA University, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Hafiz Pashayev said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

“Last year, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR),” he said. “Various conferences on this topic were held at the ADA University. This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s diplomacy.”

It’s been already about 30 years that Azerbaijan is a part of international diplomacy, the deputy foreign minister noted.

“We have come a long way,” he added. “We continue to fight to turn Azerbaijan into a significant member of the international community.”

Further, he noted that the ADA University continues the training of diplomats and is committed to this work.

