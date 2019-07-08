Ambassador: fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive

8 July 2019 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The fact that a meeting was held between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington DC is positive in itself, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov told Trend.

"The very fact of the meeting in Washington already says that the US, as a co-chair, has again demonstrated its interest. Perhaps this matters the most, and the very fact of the meeting being held in Washington is positive in itself, because all the co-chair countries see the need of the soon resolution of the conflict,' he said.

Everyone understands that the status quo is unacceptable, and everyone wants to see a resolution to the conflict achieved by peaceful means. This is the biggest result of the meeting in Washington," the diplomat added.

