Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A voting was held at the closing plenary meeting of OSCE PA in Luxembourg to elect the Assembly’s leadership, Trend reports.

The Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev has been unanimously re-elected to this position until 2022.

