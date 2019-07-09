Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends yoga & poetry night organized at Yanardag Reserve (PHOTO)

9 July 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

A yoga and poetry night has been arranged as part of the "Word" literary project at Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Director of the project Nigar Hasanzade thanked the event participants and presented the performers.

The participants then started a yoga mediation.

An Azerbaijani living in Amsterdam Mira continued the yoga session by performing an Indian dance.

The young poets then recited their poems.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also recited her poem.

The "Word" literary project aims to unite the talented young people who write both in native and foreign languages, and support the emergence of new creative intellectuals in the country.

