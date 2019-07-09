Azerbaijani FM receives incoming German ambassador (PHOTO)

9 July 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Wolfgang Manig, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the existing relations between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural and other spheres. Exchanges took place on regional energy and transport projects implemented by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan.

The sides also had an exchange over issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Wolfgang Manig presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the ambassador every success in his future activities.

