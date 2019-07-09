Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Donald Tusk held one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted at 12:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Donald Tusk have today held a one-on-one meeting.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

Making a speech at the one-on-one meeting President Ilham Aliyev said:

-Mr President, welcome to Azerbaijan, I am very glad to see you in our country, I remember your previous visit to Azerbaijan. Since that time relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan developed successfully, we had many meetings and discussed broad range of issues of our cooperation which developed very successfully. It covers many areas and we managed to elevate our partnership to a new level. I am sure the visit will be very successful and of course we will discuss the issues on our agenda, and plan future cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan. I am sure that in the coming years we will continue positive development of partnership which is in interests of Azerbaijan. I hope that all those processes we successfully implement will lead to good results. Once again welcome. I wish you a pleasant stay in our country.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said:

-Thank you very much Mr President. It is always a pure pleasure to be here, as your guest here in Baku, and Azerbaijan. It is probably my last visit to Baku in my current capacity as the President of the European Council. My intention is to underline how important it is for all of us in Europe to have best possible relations with your country and my messages also will clear it. I want you to know how important was your personal involvement, your personal engagement when it comes to our relations and I really appreciate your efforts. You always so constructive and our meetings are so productive also thanks to your very positive and constructive role. Thank you again. Thank you very much Mr President.

Following the one-on-one meeting, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Donald Tusk have held a meeting in an expanded format as part of a working lunch.

