Armenians attempt to appropriate Azerbaijani carpets on display at Louvre Museum (PHOTO)

10 July 2019 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Armenians, staying true to their “traditions”, “seized the opportunity” which was the opening of the exhibition entitled “Azerbaijani Heritage in Louvre Museum”, organized during the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, and remembered "ancient Armenian carpets”.

The Armenian press is trying to “Armenify” three of the carpets displayed at the exhibition, basing their claims on the cross-shaped patterns found on the said carpets. Such assertions by the Armenian side, who claim that these carpets “were woven before the II century AD" and that "the international word for 'carpet' is in fact of Armenian origin", should come as no surprise, Trend reports referring to the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy Sciences (ANAS).

Azerbaijani carpets are an integral part of Azerbaijani history, said Doctor of History Sciences, Head of the Carpetology Sector of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of ANAS, Professor Vidadi Muradov.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 12:35
Ali Ahmadov: close cooperation established between Azerbaijan and UNESCO (VIDEO)
Politics 12:31
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency reveals number of implemented projects
Oil&Gas 11:55
43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku
Society 11:52
Russian rating agency: dollar exchange rate in Azerbaijan will be 1.72 AZN
Finance 11:21
Analyst: maintenance of interest rate of US FRS will not put pressure on AZN rate
Finance 10:42
Latest
Third runway being built in new airport in Istanbul
Economy 13:38
Rosatom talks about second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:37
Construction of two logistics centers completed in Turkey
Economy 13:22
Purchase and sale number up in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:17
Georgia expands gas supply network
Economy 13:13
Energy efficiency can help to save more than half a trillion US dollars
Oil&Gas 13:08
UK economy grows more than expected in May, helped by autos rebound
Other News 13:08
Schoolchildren visit Bakcell (PHOTO)
Society 13:00
Ilham Aliyev receives reps of MEDEF member companies (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59