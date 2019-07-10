Armenians attempt to appropriate Azerbaijani carpets on display at Louvre Museum (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Armenians, staying true to their “traditions”, “seized the opportunity” which was the opening of the exhibition entitled “Azerbaijani Heritage in Louvre Museum”, organized during the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, and remembered "ancient Armenian carpets”.

The Armenian press is trying to “Armenify” three of the carpets displayed at the exhibition, basing their claims on the cross-shaped patterns found on the said carpets. Such assertions by the Armenian side, who claim that these carpets “were woven before the II century AD" and that "the international word for 'carpet' is in fact of Armenian origin", should come as no surprise, Trend reports referring to the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy Sciences (ANAS).

Azerbaijani carpets are an integral part of Azerbaijani history, said Doctor of History Sciences, Head of the Carpetology Sector of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of ANAS, Professor Vidadi Muradov.

