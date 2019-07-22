Mammadyarov receives Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan

22 July 2019 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Trend reports citing MFA press service on July 22.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as the current level of and perspectives of development of cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Valdas Lastauskas expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the support provided for the implementation of diplomatic activities and supporting initiatives in this direction.

During the meeting, the two sides also expressed their satisfaction with the existing cooperation in economic, trade, transport and etc. spheres, as well as inter-Parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Valdas Lastauskas aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

