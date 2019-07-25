Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives

25 July 2019 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Maldives peace and progress,” he added.

