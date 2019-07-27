Search and rescue operations for crashed Azerbaijani military aircraft underway (PHOTO)

27 July 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The necessary steps are being taken in the Operation Headquarters created in relation to the crash of a military aircraft with the participation of the representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the corresponding state agencies and services, Trend reports on July 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

The military prosecutor's office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

