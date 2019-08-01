Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Orta Gasil-Shordahna-Garaghan Shikhlar-Kukal-Arab-Ikinci Aral highway in Agdash district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 18.7 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting 16 residential areas with a total population of 17,000 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news