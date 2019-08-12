Armenian deserter soldier detained on front line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

12 August 2019 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Armenian deserter soldier Aro Kazaryan was detained on Aug.12 in the morning in the Fizuli direction of front line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As a result of the preliminary interrogation, it was established that the reason for the desertion of the Armenian military serviceman was arbitrariness, unbearable and inhumane attitude towards the military personnel in the military unit in which he served.

The fact that the Armenian serviceman Kazaryan was repeatedly subjected to physical and moral pressure from the commanders and other military personnel is clearly visible from the hematomas on his head and the wounds on his body.

Currently, Kazaryan is receiving medical assistance. Appropriate measures are being taken to investigate the incident.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Participants of Sea Cup-2019 ready for contest in Baku
Society 1 August 13:26
Turkish specialists involved in search operations of crashed Azerbaijani military plane (PHOTO)
Politics 31 July 20:03
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in military parade in Belarus (PHOTO)
Politics 28 June 11:56
"Eternity-2019" Exercises Planning Conference held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 19 June 14:20
Large-scale operational-tactical exercises kick off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 20 May 16:33
Azerbaijan to take part in int'l defense exhibition in Turkey
Politics 29 April 16:32
Latest
IIF: Azerbaijani economy to continue growing
Business 18:48
Date of meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran postponed
Politics 18:43
Oil rises despite fears of a global economic downturn
Oil&Gas 18:16
Export Development Bank of Iran supports non-oil exports
Business 14:54
Major problems in Iran's mining sector
Economy 14:40
Defense Ministry: Turkey, US to soon launch coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 14:31
Turkey to receive parts for S-400 missile systems in August-September
Turkey 14:15
Defense Ministry: Turkey to protect rights of Turkish Cypriots
Turkey 14:07
Azerbaijani-Iranian commodity turnover grows by 2.2 times
Economy 13:56