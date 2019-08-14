Azerbaijan opens new military hospital in frontline zone (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 09:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confident reforms are being carried out in the field of military capability development, improving the service, social and living conditions of military personnel, protecting the health of servicemen, strengthening the logistic support of the army and creating military infrastructure that meets modern standards, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the instructions of the country's leadership, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry attended the opening of a new military hospital in the frontline zone to report on the work done in this area to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In the beginning, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the hospital, paid tribute to his memory.

According to the report, the military hospital with 150 beds occupies an area of 6 hectares. A headquarters building, a single-floor building of pathological anatomy, a building equipped with an oxygenation apparatus and a transformer for a constant supply of oxygen, as well as a water reservoir with a capacity of 450 cubic meters, a soldier’s mess hall, the ration and clothing depots, a bath-laundry and a boiler complex, a car parking with 60 parking lots and checkpoint were built here.

The two-story building of the diagnostic center with an area of 7,267 square meters was also built in the military hospital. A blood bank, laboratories, treatment rooms, a manipulation room, a 9-bed intensive care unit, surgical operating block, a medical supplies warehouse, an emergency room, food halls for patients, a pharmacy, a dental, ophthalmological, disinfection, gynecological, and ENT, therapeutic, radiological and computed tomography, endoscopic, dermatological departments, as well as an efferent therapy cabinet were established in the center.

All conditions for the treatment and provision of high-level medical services to the military personnel have been created. The equipment in use was manufactured in Germany, the US, Japan, and other developed countries.

The hospital is equipped with a biological treatment device, UPS system for uninterrupted power supply of surgical operations, a reserve generator, water, gas, heating. A group of two reanimobiles was created and a helipad for evacuation was built on the territory to provide emergency medical care.

The minister of defense got acquainted with the conditions created in the new military hospital, met with the medical staff and congratulated on Eid al-Adha and gave relevant instructions in connection with the organization of the medical service.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)
Society 13 August 21:15
Minister: Army building is developing at high level in Azerbaijan
Politics 10 August 18:36
Some fragments of crashed aircraft of Azerbaijan Air Force found
Politics 9 August 14:02
Azerbaijan’s exposition within International Army Games-2019 arouses great interest
Politics 5 August 19:30
Azerbaijani Defense Minister leaves for Moscow
Politics 2 August 18:45
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 25 July 17:24
Latest
El al flight attendant dies after contracting measles on flight
Israel 09:46
Iraqi delegation invites investors from Iran's Fars province
Iran 09:43
U.S. senator warns China on Hong Kong trade status if it intervenes in protests
Other News 09:35
Turkmenistan, Russia interested in investment co-op
Economy 09:26
Iran eyes marketing for its products
Economy 09:25
8-kilometer tunnel to be built on section of Batumi-Sarpi road in Georgia
Economy 09:06
2-year securities sold at auction of National Bank of Georgia
Economy 09:04
Aussie consumer watchdog to launch legal action against Facebook, Google
World 08:47
Some 100 migrants rescued off western Libyan coast
World 08:33