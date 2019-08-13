Kremlin: Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan summit to be held when presidents’ schedules permit

13 August 2019 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

The summit of the Russian, Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents will take place when their schedules are synched up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

According to him, the meeting that was supposed to be held in Sochi on August 13 was postponed "due to the need to coordinate the schedules [of the presidents] more closely" and "look for an appropriate time to synchronize these schedules." "We will announce the new date [of the summit] after these schedules are synchronized through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

