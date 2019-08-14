More public beaches created in Baku on Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP's initiative (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Two more public beaches have been created in Buzovna and Goradil settlements in the city of Baku as part of an initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The project was launched in order to build public beaches as alternatives to resorts and paid beaches in the seaside areas based on the requests of Baku residents and numerous guests of the city.

The first public beaches were created in an area of 6 hectares near the Shikh beach in Sabayil district. The nearby area was cleaned and redeveloped, with beach parasols, changing rooms, showers and 2 summer houses, football pitches and volleyball courts built. A parking lot was created covering an area of 3,500 square meters.

Other public beaches will also be created in four different settlements in the coming days. Plans are underway to create such kind of public beaches in 7 locations in the seaside areas of the city.

