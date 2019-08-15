First VP: Azerbaijan, Russia building ties on principles of peace, mutual respect, good neighbourliness

15 August 2019 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sent a letter of gratitude to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for awarding her the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation, Trend reports on Aug. 15.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for high appreciation of my activity to develop the ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Russia and for the honorary award of the Russian Federation - the Order of Friendship,” Aliyeva said in her letter.

“Relations between our two countries cover many areas,” she added. “These relations have reached the level of strategic partnership. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on centuries-old foundations. Azerbaijan and Russia are building their relations on the principles of peace, mutual respect and good neighbourliness. Our friendship and effective partnership fully meet the interests of our countries and peoples, and contribute to peace and stability in the region.”

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to once again extend my sincere gratitude to you for the honorary award,” Aliyeva said. “I wish you good health, happiness and success and the people of Russia all the best, peace and prosperity.”

