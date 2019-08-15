Azerbaijani tankmen participating in “Tank Biathlon” contest complete preparation for finals (PHOTO/VIDEO)

15 August 2019 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani tankmen who reached the finals of the “Tank Biathlon” contest, which is held as part of the International Army Games-2019, have completed the preparation for the finals, Trend reports on Aug. 15 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Tank crews and technical support groups inspected the combat vehicles that will be used in the final relay race.

Azerbaijani tank crews have also checked the military equipment and carried out the adjustment fire from the tank standard armament.

As a result of the drawing procedure, Azerbaijani tank crews will compete with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race in the first division on August 17.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Armenian deserter
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:28
Ministry: Over 600,000 citizens’ minimum pensions to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 20:19
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit increases
Finance 19:17
All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran to be operated through new Salam Terminal
Economy 19:13
Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest
Politics 18:51
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's position on Jammu and Kashmir issue consistent
Politics 18:17
Latest
Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Armenian deserter
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:28
Ministry: Over 600,000 citizens’ minimum pensions to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 20:19
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit increases
Finance 19:17
All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran to be operated through new Salam Terminal
Economy 19:13
Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest
Politics 18:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 18:23
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's position on Jammu and Kashmir issue consistent
Politics 18:17
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases
Turkey 18:13
Profit of Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization down by almost 50%
Finance 18:09