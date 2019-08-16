Azerbaijani minister to attend closing ceremony of International Army Games - 2019

16 August 2019 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will take part in the closing ceremony of the International Army Games - 2019 to be held at the Alabino military range near Moscow on August 17, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov will also watch the competitions involving the Azerbaijani tank crews, which have achieved high results and reached the finals of the “Tank Biathlon” contest.

During the final competitions, the Azerbaijani team will compete with the teams from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan in the first division.

