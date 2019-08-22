As a result of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities, Azerbaijan achieved great success: Deputy PM

22 August 2019 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva honorably fulfills her duties, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He said that as a result of the activities by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan has achieved great success.

“The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has an exceptional role in shaping the image of women in modern Azerbaijani politics,” he noted. “I believe that this is a very high achievement. The First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva made great efforts in holding humanitarian, cultural and international events in Azerbaijan. The First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has exceptional merit in bringing the realities of Azerbaijan to the attention of the world community. NAP is proud of the success of Mehriban Aliyeva.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 200,000 passengers transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July
Society 21:08
Another Friend of SMEs opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 19:51
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to double production of dairy products
Economy 19:13
Azerbaijan’s NBCO more than doubles its total capital
Finance 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Finoko non-bank credit organization increases profit
Finance 18:58
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to start to produce yoghurts with famous foreign brand
Economy 18:47
Latest
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 21:13
Over 200,000 passengers transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July
Society 21:08
Another Friend of SMEs opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 19:51
Real amount of problem loans in Kazakhstan is no less than 20% of gross loans
Finance 19:36
Spheres of interest for cooperation of European business with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)
Economy 19:30
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to double production of dairy products
Economy 19:13
Azerbaijan’s NBCO more than doubles its total capital
Finance 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Finoko non-bank credit organization increases profit
Finance 18:58
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to start to produce yoghurts with famous foreign brand
Economy 18:47