Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 28 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 12.801 manats to 2,610.2310 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8316 manats to 30.8768 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 20.332 manats to 1,478.0650 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.2445 manats to 2,517.0285 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 28, 2019 Aug. 27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,610.2310 2,597.4300 Silver XAG 30.8768 30.0452 Platinum XPT 1,478.0650 1,457.7330 Palladium XPD 2,517.0285 2,511.7840

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 28)

